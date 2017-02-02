Feb 2 Global Ferronickel Holdings Inc

* Refers to news article entitled "DENR announces closure of 14 mining operations" posted in Rappler.Com on february 2

* "We have not previously been notified or investigated by the denr for any violation of environmental laws."

* Unit PGMC received the written audit findings of the DENR stating that pgmc passed the audit and commending PGMC's operations