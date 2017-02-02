Feb 2 Telenor says:

* Our strategy will strengthen our cash flow generation and support our commitment to deliver a growing dividend to our shareholders

* Priorities for capital allocation remain unchanged, with a solid balance sheet with net interest bearing debt to ebitda below 2.0x and competitive shareholder remuneration

* Dividend policy has been slightly adjusted to "aiming for year-on-year growth in ordinary dividend per share" (previously 50%-80% pay-out of normalized net income, with an aim for year-on-year growth in dividend per share)

* In addition, buy-back of own shares and/or extraordinary dividend pay-outs will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis

* Telenor's financial ambitions for period 2018-2020 are as follows:

* - Year-on-year low single-digit organic revenue growth

* - Net opex reductions of 1 pct-3 pct per year

* - Capex/sales ratio of around 15 pct, excluding licenses

* - Year-on-year growth in ordinary dividend per share