Feb 2 Mix Telematics Limited :

* Net subscriber additions of 20,300 in quarter

* Subscribers increased by 10% year over year, bringing total to over 605,000 subscribers at december 31, 2016

* Total subscription revenue of r311 million ($22.6 million), ahead of guidance

* Cash generated from operating activities of r97 million ($7.1 million)

* Adjusted ebitda of r88 million ($6.4 million), representing a 22% adjusted ebitda margin

* Operating profit of r48 million ($3.5 million), representing a 12% margin

* Company raises guidance for subscription revenue and profitability for full 2017 fiscal year which ends march 31, 2017

* Total revenue was r401.4 million ($29.2 million), an increase of 6.0% compared to r378.6 million ($27.6 million) for q3 of fiscal 2016

* Profit for period was r35.1 million ($2.6 million), compared to r57.9 million ($4.2 million) in q3 of fiscal 2016

* Earnings per diluted ordinary share were 6 south african cents, compared to 8 south african cents in q3 of fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)