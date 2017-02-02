Feb 2 Biotec Pharmacon ASA :

* Q4 revenue 18.2 million Norwegian crowns ($2.2 million)versus 13.1 million crowns year ago

* Q4 EBITDA loss 8.1 million crowns versus loss nok 7.1 million year ago

* Operational targets for 2017 are to finalize UK reimbursement, drive commercial sales for Woulgan, expand business opportunities within consumer and animal health segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2034 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)