BRIEF-Manpasand beverages to associate with Parle Products
* Says associating with Parle Products Private Limited (Parle- G) and plan to access 4.5 million outlets pan india Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 2 Aarey Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd
* Aarey Drugs and Pharmaceuticals -got orders of INR 500 million for iodine and bromine based intermediate used for manufacturing of pharma intermediates Source text - (bit.ly/2kUcI6h) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 1.29 billion rupees versus 1.12 billion rupees last year