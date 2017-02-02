Feb 2 Godrej Properties Ltd

* Godrej Properties Ltd - dec quarter consol net profit 772.6 million rupees

* Godrej Properties Ltd - dec quarter consol total income from operations 5.18 billion rupees

* Godrej Properties Ltd -consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 270.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 2.47 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2kjK2QZ) Further company coverage: