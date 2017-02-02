Feb 2 MTG CEO Jorgen Madsen Lindemann tells Reuters

* Says sees negative currency effects of around 100 million SEK ($11.5 mln) in 2017

* Says ambition is to grow revenues and profits in 2017 vs 2016

* Says keeps ambition for MTGx to be profitable in 2018 Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.7325 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm)