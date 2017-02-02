MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 29
DUBAI, May 29 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 2 Glencore Plc :
* Full year production was in line with guidance, reflecting production suspensions in copper, zinc, coal and oil.
* Solid q4 2016 production across board.
* Full year own-sourced copper production of 1,425,800 tonnes was 5 pct lower than 2015
* Full year own-sourced zinc production of 1,094,100 tonnes was 24 pct down on 2015
* Full year own-sourced nickel production of 115,100 tonnes was 20 pct higher than 2015
* Full year coal production of 124.9 million tonnes was 5 pct down on 2015, mainly reflecting divestment of optimum coal.
* Full year glencore's entitlement oil interest of 7.5 million barrels was 29 pct lower than 2015, due to depletion of existing fields.
* 2017 production guidance, unchanged from investor update on 1 december 2016
* Sees 2017 copper production at 1,355 ± 25 kt
* Sees 2017 zinc production at 1,190 ± 25 kt
* Sees 2017 lead production at 300 ± 10 kt
* Sees 2017 coal production at 135 ± 3 mt
* Sees 2017 nickel production at 120 ± 4 kt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
DUBAI, May 29 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says associating with Parle Products Private Limited (Parle- G) and plan to access 4.5 million outlets pan india Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: