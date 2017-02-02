Feb 2 Glencore Plc :

* Full year production was in line with guidance, reflecting production suspensions in copper, zinc, coal and oil.

* Solid q4 2016 production across board.

* Full year own-sourced copper production of 1,425,800 tonnes was 5 pct lower than 2015

* Full year own-sourced zinc production of 1,094,100 tonnes was 24 pct down on 2015

* Full year own-sourced nickel production of 115,100 tonnes was 20 pct higher than 2015

* Full year coal production of 124.9 million tonnes was 5 pct down on 2015, mainly reflecting divestment of optimum coal.

* Full year glencore's entitlement oil interest of 7.5 million barrels was 29 pct lower than 2015, due to depletion of existing fields.

* 2017 production guidance, unchanged from investor update on 1 december 2016

* Sees 2017 copper production at 1,355 ± 25 kt

* Sees 2017 zinc production at 1,190 ± 25 kt

* Sees 2017 lead production at 300 ± 10 kt

* Sees 2017 coal production at 135 ± 3 mt

* Sees 2017 nickel production at 120 ± 4 kt