China auto ABS motors ahead, despite bond slowdown
* Car-loan securitisations buck downbeat trend for corporate credit
Feb 2 Compass Group Plc
* Agm and trading update
* Organic revenue for first three months to 31 December 2016 grew by 2.8 pct
* Continue to see strong levels of new business wins and good retention rates
* Like for like revenues increased
* Operating margin moved forward slightly
* Our outlook for 2017 remains positive and unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Car-loan securitisations buck downbeat trend for corporate credit
Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "TBD", which means it will be released around those dates. To submit a date, email: liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com TBD: To be determined Company RIC PERIOD DATE AirAsia Bhd Q1 May 25 AMMB Holdings Bhd Q4 May 25-29 Astro Malaysia