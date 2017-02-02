BRIEF-Manpasand beverages to associate with Parle Products
* Says associating with Parle Products Private Limited (Parle- G) and plan to access 4.5 million outlets pan india Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 2 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI - private placement of special securities of Rajasthan under UDAY scheme
* RBI - rajasthan government proposes to issue special securities of a notified amount of INR 15.65 billion, under the Ujjwal Discom Assurance Yojna scheme (UDAY). Source text - (bit.ly/2kUidSt)
* March quarter net profit 1.29 billion rupees versus 1.12 billion rupees last year