BRIEF-Manpasand beverages to associate with Parle Products
* Says associating with Parle Products Private Limited (Parle- G) and plan to access 4.5 million outlets pan india Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 2 IL&FS Engineering and Construction Co Ltd
* IL&FS Engineering and Construction - IL&FS Engineering services gets LOI for rural electrification, integrated power development works worth INR 5.15 billion
* IL&FS Engineering and Construction Co Ltd says completion schedule of works is 24 months Source text - (bit.ly/2jYbuTA) Further company coverage:
* Says associating with Parle Products Private Limited (Parle- G) and plan to access 4.5 million outlets pan india Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 1.29 billion rupees versus 1.12 billion rupees last year