WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 2 Arix Bioscience:
* Intention to float on London Stock Exchange
* Initial public offering to raise up to 100 mln stg to support opportunities in healthcare and life science
* Admission is expected to take place on or around Feb. 22 2017 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.