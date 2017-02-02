BRIEF-Lifewatch says board of directors supports improved offer by BioTelemetry
* BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF LIFEWATCH SUPPORTS THE IMPROVED OFFER BY BIOTELEMETRY
Feb 2 Vexim SA :
* Strengthens its intellectual property protection for the Spinejack in Asia
* About to initiate process of registration of its products in China
* About to initiate, with a Chinese laboratory, first biological and mechanical qualifying tests required for registration of its products by China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA)
* None of the observations relate to data integrity and quality control