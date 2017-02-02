MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 29
DUBAI, May 29 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 2 Samse SA :
* Christaud (a co unit) continues its network development in the North and West by acquiring 30 percent in the capital of BillMat Pipelines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 29 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says associating with Parle Products Private Limited (Parle- G) and plan to access 4.5 million outlets pan india Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: