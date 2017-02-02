BRIEF-Manpasand beverages to associate with Parle Products
* Says associating with Parle Products Private Limited (Parle- G) and plan to access 4.5 million outlets pan india Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 2 Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Company Ltd
* Clarifies on news item "Murugappa Group may raise Rs. 150 cr. By selling 1.2% stake in Cholamandalam, hires investment bank for block deal."
* says co not in reciept of any request for sale of shares as of date Source text: bit.ly/2kkehHD Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 1.29 billion rupees versus 1.12 billion rupees last year