BUZZ-India's Tech Mahindra hits over 3-1/2-yr low on Q4 profit miss
** Software services provider Tech Mahindra Ltd falls as much as 16.9 pct to 356.65, its lowest since October 2013
Feb 2 TVS Motor Co Ltd
* Says January total sales of 207,059 vehicles versus 208,485 last year
* Says January two-wheeler sales of 202,209 vehicles versus 201,233 last year
* Says January three-wheeler sales of 4,850 vehicles versus 7,252 last year
* Says January domestic two-wheeler sales of 172,101 vehicles versus 172,162 last year
* Says January total exports 34,110 vehicles versus 34,823 last year
* Says January two wheeler exports 30,108 vehicles versus 29,071 last year Source text: bit.ly/2kkd3My Further company coverage:
** Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd plunge as much as 12.8 pct to 494.85 rupees, to their lowest since Aug 29, 2013