Feb 2 TVS Motor Co Ltd

* Says January total sales of 207,059 vehicles versus 208,485 last year

* Says January two-wheeler sales of 202,209 vehicles versus 201,233 last year

* Says January three-wheeler sales of 4,850 vehicles versus 7,252 last year

* Says January domestic two-wheeler sales of 172,101 vehicles versus 172,162 last year

* Says January total exports 34,110 vehicles versus 34,823 last year

* Says January two wheeler exports 30,108 vehicles versus 29,071 last year