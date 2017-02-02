BRIEF-Phosphagenics updates on arbitration with Mylan Laboratories
* On 26 May Co filed its expert reports in arbitration with Mylan Laboratories which include independent expert assessment of damages claimed
Feb 2 Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc :
* 9-Months ended Dec 2016 revenue 461.1 million naira versus 759.7 million naira year ago
* 9-Months ended Dec 2016 loss before tax 38.9 million naira versus profit of 72.0 million naira year ago Source : bit.ly/2jG6mSU Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* On 26 May Co filed its expert reports in arbitration with Mylan Laboratories which include independent expert assessment of damages claimed
* Unit PT. Hok tong increased its investment in PT. Rubber Hock Lie through subscription of 1.6 million new shares in share capital of Hock Lie