BRIEF-Manpasand beverages to associate with Parle Products
* Says associating with Parle Products Private Limited (Parle- G) and plan to access 4.5 million outlets pan india Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 2 Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd
* Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd clarifies on news item regarding merger of IndusInd and Bharat Financial
* Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd says news on merger of IndusInd and co is "merely market speculation" Source text - (bit.ly/2kZ0O7l) Further company coverage:
* Says associating with Parle Products Private Limited (Parle- G) and plan to access 4.5 million outlets pan india Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 1.29 billion rupees versus 1.12 billion rupees last year