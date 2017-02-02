Feb 2 Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd

* Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd says have declared an interim dividend of Rs. 1.30 per equity share Source text - (Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on February 02, 2017, inter alia, have declared an interim dividend of Rs. 1.30 per equity share (@ 13 % on a face value of Rs. 10/- per share) for the Financial Year 2016-17.) Further company coverage: