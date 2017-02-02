BUZZ-India's Tech Mahindra hits over 3-1/2-yr low on Q4 profit miss
** Software services provider Tech Mahindra Ltd falls as much as 16.9 pct to 356.65, its lowest since October 2013
Feb 2 Hindustan Construction Company Ltd :
* Dec quarter net profit 45.5 million rupees
* Dec quarter total income from operations 9.44 billion rupees
* Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 233.3 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 10.58 billion rupees
* Says current order book at INR 209.36 billion for quarter ending Dec31, 2016, excluding l1 contracts
* Says next quarter likely to be positive game changing period for co
* Got communication from government agencies to submit BG, Escrow account details for release of 75 percent of arbitral awards up to 17.21 billion rupees
* Further claims worth about INR 46.06 billion in arbitration process Source text: bit.ly/2kk0K2J Further company coverage:
** Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd plunge as much as 12.8 pct to 494.85 rupees, to their lowest since Aug 29, 2013