Feb 2 Hindustan Construction Company Ltd :

* Dec quarter net profit 45.5 million rupees

* Dec quarter total income from operations 9.44 billion rupees

* Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 233.3 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 10.58 billion rupees

* Says current order book at INR 209.36 billion for quarter ending Dec31, 2016, excluding l1 contracts

* Says next quarter likely to be positive game changing period for co

* Got communication from government agencies to submit BG, Escrow account details for release of 75 percent of arbitral awards up to 17.21 billion rupees

* Further claims worth about INR 46.06 billion in arbitration process Source text: bit.ly/2kk0K2J Further company coverage: