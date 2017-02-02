Feb 2 Marico Ltd :

* Dec quarter consol net profit 1.92 billion rupees

* Dec quarter consol net sales 14.14 billion rupees

* consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 2.06 billion rupees as per ind-as; consol net sales was 15.28 billion rupees

* says declares interim dividend of 2 rupees per share

* Marico ltd consensus forecast for dec quarter consol net profit was 1.94 billion rupees