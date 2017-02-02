US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend, but consumer stocks up
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
Feb 2 Marico Ltd :
* Dec quarter consol net profit 1.92 billion rupees
* Dec quarter consol net sales 14.14 billion rupees
* consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 2.06 billion rupees as per ind-as; consol net sales was 15.28 billion rupees
* says declares interim dividend of 2 rupees per share
* Marico ltd consensus forecast for dec quarter consol net profit was 1.94 billion rupees Source text:(bit.ly/2kkitaq) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18