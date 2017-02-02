BUZZ-India's Tech Mahindra hits over 3-1/2-yr low on Q4 profit miss
** Software services provider Tech Mahindra Ltd falls as much as 16.9 pct to 356.65, its lowest since October 2013
Feb 2 Take Solutions Ltd
* Dec quarter consol net profit 322.1 million rupees versus 239.9 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter consol net sales 3.43 billion rupees versus 2.48 billion rupees year ago
* Says declares interim dividend of 0.30 rupees per share Source text: bit.ly/2kkb76D Further company coverage:
** Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd plunge as much as 12.8 pct to 494.85 rupees, to their lowest since Aug 29, 2013