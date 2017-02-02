Feb 2 ALM Equity AB :

* Acquires, jointly with Andersson Company Fastigheter, property portfolio in Enköping

* Seller is Hemfosa

* Purchase price for portfolio is 95 million Swedish crowns ($10.91 million) and will be financed via bank loan and own resources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.7038 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)