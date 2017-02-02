BRIEF-Lifewatch says board of directors supports improved offer by BioTelemetry
* BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF LIFEWATCH SUPPORTS THE IMPROVED OFFER BY BIOTELEMETRY
Feb 2 Targovax ASA :
* Announces encouraging top line two-year survival data from TG01 clinical trial in resected pancreatic cancer patients
* Says survival rate of 68 pct from first patient cohort vs published historical rate of 30-53 pct suggests signal of clinical efficacy for drug candidate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF LIFEWATCH SUPPORTS THE IMPROVED OFFER BY BIOTELEMETRY
* None of the observations relate to data integrity and quality control Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: