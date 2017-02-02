Feb 2 Balfour Beatty Plc :

* Has been awarded a 150 million pounds contract by LBS Properties to deliver main construction works of Madison Tower in Canary Wharf, London.

* With piling works and basement excavation underway, main construction work is scheduled for completion in 2020.