Feb 2 SRV Yhtiot Oyj :

* Says will construct 528 rental housing units for LocalTapiola in the Helsinki Metropolitan area, Turku and Jyväskylä

* Framework agreement is of about 100 million euros ($108.10 million)

* All buildings will be completed during 2018 and 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9251 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)