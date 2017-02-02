GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks drift down from 2-year highs, pound nurses losses
* Little response to N.Korea missile launch, record high for KOSPI
Feb 2 Exact Sciences Corp :
* Exact Sciences Corp says that Cologuard is included in medicare advantage advance notice and draft call letter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Little response to N.Korea missile launch, record high for KOSPI
ZURICH, May 29 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday: