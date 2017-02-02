BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
Feb 2 EnPro Industries Inc :
* EnPro Industries announces court approval of settlement regarding Canadian Asbestos claims
* EnPro Industries Inc - as contemplated by comprehensive settlement, GST and COLTEC have filed a modified joint plan of reorganization with bankruptcy court
* EnPro industries-agreement further provides it is not binding on any of EnPro parties unless and until effective date of joint plan shall have occurred
* EnPro Industries Inc - order approving settlement with workers' compensation boards for 10 canadian provinces to resolve current, future asbestos claims Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION