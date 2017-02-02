Feb 2 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI - review of guidelines on "pricing of credit"

* RBI - NBFC-MFIs to ensure average interest rate on loans sanctioned during a quarter does not exceed average borrowing cost during preceding quarter plus margin, within prescribed cap

* RBI - NBFC-MFIs shall ensure that average interest rate on loans in financial year does not exceed average borrowing cost plus margin, within the prescribed cap Source text - (bit.ly/2jZ5SIL)