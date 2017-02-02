BRIEF-Precision Camshafts gets global contract from Ford for delivery of 8 mln camshafts
* Says won a global contract from Ford for delivery of circa 8 million camshafts
Feb 2 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI - review of guidelines on "pricing of credit"
* RBI - NBFC-MFIs to ensure average interest rate on loans sanctioned during a quarter does not exceed average borrowing cost during preceding quarter plus margin, within prescribed cap
* RBI - NBFC-MFIs shall ensure that average interest rate on loans in financial year does not exceed average borrowing cost plus margin, within the prescribed cap Source text - (bit.ly/2jZ5SIL)
* Little response to N.Korea missile launch, record high for KOSPI