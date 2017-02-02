BRIEF-Skanska invests SEK 440 mln in office project in Poland
* Says invests EUR 46 mln, about SEK 440 mln, in phase I of an office project in Lodz, Poland
Feb 2 Sparebanken Vest :
* Successful issuance of Tier 1 and Tier 2 bond
* Issued Tier 1 bond of 300 million Norwegian crowns ($36.6 million) with floating rate coupon equal to 3 months NIBOR + 3.60 percentage points
* On Feb. 1 issued Tier 2 bond of 350 million crowns with floating rate coupon equal to 3 months NIBOR + 1.70 percentage points
* Says both issues were significantly oversubscribed
($1 = 8.1879 Norwegian crowns)
* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 22 ON CAPITAL DECREASE VIA REMISSION OF 20.0 MILLION SERIES B SHARES OF THE COMPANY