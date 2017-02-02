BUZZ-India's Tech Mahindra hits over 3-1/2-yr low on Q4 profit miss
** Software services provider Tech Mahindra Ltd falls as much as 16.9 pct to 356.65, its lowest since October 2013
Feb 2 Gujarat NRE Coke Ltd
* Expects positive ebitda once operational efficiency is restored in market liquidity; aims for capacity utilisation of 60 percent by year end
* In talks with lenders on debt restructuring Source text: bit.ly/2kk8K3R Further company coverage:
** Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd plunge as much as 12.8 pct to 494.85 rupees, to their lowest since Aug 29, 2013