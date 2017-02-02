BRIEF-DXB Entertainments appoints Raed Al Nuaimi as CEO of new entity
* Appoints Raed Kajoor Al Nuaimi as CEO of new entity to lead development group that will manage development projects across Dubai Holding and Meraas Holding
Feb 2 Innovalues Ltd
* Filed an application to court to sanction scheme and that court has directed that application be heard on 6 february 2017
* Refers to proposed acquisition by precision solutions of all issued ordinary shares in capital of Innovalues Limited by way of scheme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says won a global contract from Ford for delivery of circa 8 million camshafts