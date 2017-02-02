BUZZ-India's Tech Mahindra hits over 3-1/2-yr low on Q4 profit miss
** Software services provider Tech Mahindra Ltd falls as much as 16.9 pct to 356.65, its lowest since October 2013
Feb 2 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd
* Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd - dec-quarter consol net profit 4.77 billion rupees
* Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd - dec-quarter consol net sales 24.63 billion rupees
* Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd says overall growth for the organization has been bolstered due to the strong performance by US formulation business.
* Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd - consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 1.96 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 17.46 billion rupees
* Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd consensus forecast for dec-quarter consol profit was 3.33 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2ktiQBS) Further company coverage:
** Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd plunge as much as 12.8 pct to 494.85 rupees, to their lowest since Aug 29, 2013