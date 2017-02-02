BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 2 Seamec Ltd
* Dec-qtr net loss 1.27 billion rupees versus profit 37.7 million rupees year ago
* Dec-qtr total income from operations 675.6 million rupees versus 917.8 million rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2kkDp0W Further company coverage:
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17