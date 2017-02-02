Yao Ming's PE firm seeks $250 mln for overseas sports assets with China angle
* Yao Capital to raise $250 mln for its first U.S. dollar fund
Feb 2 Oxley Holdings Ltd
* Acquisition of interest in Pindan Capital Berry Pty Ltd
* Through Pindan Capital Berry secured a land sub-division development known as Huntingdale Park
* Entered into a project development investment agreement to acquire a 25.5% direct interest in PC Berry for an investment of AUD3.8 million
* For purpose of funding acquisition and development of property, PC investments had requested for a loan of AUD10.7 million under loan facility
* Acquisition of interest in PC Berry is not expected to have any material impact on eps of company for current financial year ending 30 june 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Yao Capital to raise $250 mln for its first U.S. dollar fund
* Says invests EUR 46 mln, about SEK 440 mln, in phase I of an office project in Lodz, Poland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)