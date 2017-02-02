Yao Ming's PE firm seeks $250 mln for overseas sports assets with China angle
* Yao Capital to raise $250 mln for its first U.S. dollar fund
Feb 2 Bank Of Jordan Co
* FY consol net profit attributable to shareholders 41.4 million dinars versus 40.8 million dinars year ago
* FY consol net interest income 92.8 million dinars versus 90.8 million dinars year ago Source:(bit.ly/2kkyblG) Further company coverage:
* Yao Capital to raise $250 mln for its first U.S. dollar fund
* Says invests EUR 46 mln, about SEK 440 mln, in phase I of an office project in Lodz, Poland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)