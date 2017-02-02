BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 2 Electrosteel Steels Ltd
* Dec quarter net loss 4.13 billion rupees versus loss 2.32 billion rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 5.07 billion rupees versus 6.63 billion rupees year ago
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17