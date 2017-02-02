BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
Feb 2 Nephrogenex Inc
* Nephrogenex Inc - On February 1, 2017, company and Medpace, Inc. entered into a plan support agreement-SEC filing
* Nephrogenex- Under PSA, Medpace agreed to waive its cash distribution with respect to its asserted $4.31 million unsecured claim against co - SEC filing
* Nephrogenex Inc- Medpace agreed to waive cash distribution in exchange for 100 percent of newly issued common stock in reorganized company Source: (bit.ly/2jYYdKx) Further company coverage:
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION