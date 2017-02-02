BRIEF-Precision Camshafts gets global contract from Ford for delivery of 8 mln camshafts
* Says won a global contract from Ford for delivery of circa 8 million camshafts
Feb 2 Cosmo Films Ltd
* New line for production of biaxially-oriented polypropylene (BOPP) films at Karjan (Gujarat) has been successfully commissioned
* Capital cost of new line for production lower than planned
* New line is expected to contribute to substantial growth in sales and profit in financial year 2017-2018. Source text: bit.ly/2kZzINj Further company coverage:
* Little response to N.Korea missile launch, record high for KOSPI