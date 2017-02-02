BUZZ-India's Sun Pharma plunges to 3-1/2-yr low; Q4 profit falls 14 pct
** Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd plunge as much as 12.8 pct to 494.85 rupees, to their lowest since Aug 29, 2013
Feb 2 HSIL Ltd :
* Dec quarter net profit 265.1 million rupees versus 399.2 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter total income from operations 5.19 billion rupees versus 5.26 billion rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2kky1uB Further company coverage:
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.08 pct (Updates to close)