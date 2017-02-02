BRIEF-Precision Camshafts gets global contract from Ford for delivery of 8 mln camshafts
* Says won a global contract from Ford for delivery of circa 8 million camshafts
Feb 2 Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S :
* Says French authorities publish ban on tobacco brand names
* Bans are announced to take effect from Feb. 1 2018
* Says Scandinavian Tobacco Group will appeal decision to French courts Source text for Eikon:
* SAID ON FRIDAY ITS SUBSIDIARY IFA CANARIAS S.L. ACQUIRED ALL ITS SHARES IN ITS PREVIOUS SUBSIDIARIES, IFA BEACH HOTEL, S.A.U., IFA DUNAMAR HOTEL, S.A.U. AND THE IFA CONTINENTAL HOTEL, S.A.U. TO A FINANCIAL INVESTOR BASED IN SPAIN