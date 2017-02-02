BRIEF-IFA Hotel & Touristik says unit acquires all shares in its subsidiaries

* SAID ON FRIDAY ITS SUBSIDIARY IFA CANARIAS S.L. ACQUIRED ALL ITS SHARES IN ITS PREVIOUS SUBSIDIARIES, IFA BEACH HOTEL, S.A.U., IFA DUNAMAR HOTEL, S.A.U. AND THE IFA CONTINENTAL HOTEL, S.A.U. TO A FINANCIAL INVESTOR BASED IN SPAIN