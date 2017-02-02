Feb 2 Essel Propack Ltd

* Essel Propack Ltd - consol dec quarter net profit 379.5 million rupees

* Essel Propack Ltd -consol dec quarter total income from operations 6.08 billion rupees

* Essel Propack Ltd - consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 410.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 5.19 billion rupees