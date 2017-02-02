BRIEF-Lifewatch says board of directors supports improved offer by BioTelemetry
* BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF LIFEWATCH SUPPORTS THE IMPROVED OFFER BY BIOTELEMETRY
Feb 2 Qt Vascular Ltd :
* Pdf 1 Qt Vascular Ltd. (media release - Qt Vascular signs agreement with Medtronic)
* Signed a definitive agreement with Medtronic, Inc for worldwide distribution of its Chocolate Pta Catheter for a period of 5 years
* None of the observations relate to data integrity and quality control