BRIEF-Phosphagenics updates on arbitration with Mylan Laboratories
* On 26 May Co filed its expert reports in arbitration with Mylan Laboratories which include independent expert assessment of damages claimed
Feb 2 Jordan Dairy Co
* Board appoints Mohammad Ebrahim Mohammad Hamdan as CFO, effective February 01 Source: bit.ly/2jZ9TN6 Further company coverage:
* On 26 May Co filed its expert reports in arbitration with Mylan Laboratories which include independent expert assessment of damages claimed
* Unit PT. Hok tong increased its investment in PT. Rubber Hock Lie through subscription of 1.6 million new shares in share capital of Hock Lie