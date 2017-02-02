Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 29
ZURICH, May 29 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
Feb 2 Trillium Therapeutics Inc
* Says intends to provide an update on ongoing TTI-621 trials by year-end
* Says in 2017 trillium intends to continue investigating Sirpafc in relevant preclinical models
* Says during the year, it expects to make progress in phase 1b tti-621-01 study
* Trillium therapeutics says in second phase 1 trial on tti-621-02 expects to complete dose escalation phase and potentially begin an expansion phase in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 29 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05292017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 2:30 pm: World Bank to launch latest edition of bi-annual economic update - The India Development Update in New Delhi. 4:00 pm: L&T earnings briefing in Mumbai. GMF: LIVECHAT - OPEC FOC