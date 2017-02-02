BUZZ-India's Sun Pharma plunges to 3-1/2-yr low; Q4 profit falls 14 pct
** Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd plunge as much as 12.8 pct to 494.85 rupees, to their lowest since Aug 29, 2013
Feb 2 Transport Corporation of India Ltd
* Transport Corporation of India Ltd says approved payment of dividend of INR 0.5 per share
* Transport Corporation of India Ltd - dec quarter net profit 169.1 million rupees versus profit 207.2 million rupees year ago
* Transport Corporation of India Ltd - dec quarter total income from operations 4.47 billion rupees versus 3.89 billion rupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2kWN39S) Further company coverage:
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.08 pct (Updates to close)