Feb 2 Transport Corporation of India Ltd

* Transport Corporation of India Ltd says approved payment of dividend of INR 0.5 per share

* Transport Corporation of India Ltd - dec quarter net profit 169.1 million rupees versus profit 207.2 million rupees year ago

* Transport Corporation of India Ltd - dec quarter total income from operations 4.47 billion rupees versus 3.89 billion rupees year ago