Feb 2 Cytokinetics Inc :
* Cytokinetics and Royalty Pharma announce $100 million
transaction for Omecamtiv Mecarbil
* Cytokinetics Inc - to sell to royalty pharma a portion of
potential royalty due to Cytokinetics from Amgen on worldwide
sales of Omecamtiv Mecarbil
* Cytokinetics says sold to Royalty Pharma a 4.5 percent
royalty on potential worldwide sales of Omecamtiv Mecarbil for
$90 million in an upfront cash payment
* Says Royalty Pharma has agreed to purchase $10 million of
Cytokinetics' common stock
* Has also agreed to exercise its option to co-invest with
amgen in phase 3 development program of Omecamtiv Mecarbil
* Cytokinetics - to exercise its co-investing option in
exchange for increased royalties from amgen on worldwide sales
of Omecamtiv Mecarbil outside Japan
* Cytokinetics - agreed with Royalty Pharma to exercise
option to co-invest $40 million in phase 3 development program
of Omecamtiv Mecarbil under deal with Amgen
* Cytokinetics - following transaction with Royalty Pharma,
Cytokinetics retains right to receive more than $600 million in
potential milestone payments
