BUZZ-India's Sun Pharma plunges to 3-1/2-yr low; Q4 profit falls 14 pct
** Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd plunge as much as 12.8 pct to 494.85 rupees, to their lowest since Aug 29, 2013
Feb 2 CCL International Ltd
* CCL International Ltd - dec quarter net loss 16.2 million rupees versus profit 3.7 million rupees year ago
* CCL International Ltd - dec quarter net sales 135.7 million rupees versus 290.7 million rupees year ago
* CCL International Ltd says divested 20 percent stake in Dimension Consulting Source text - (bit.ly/2kWUzlf) Further company coverage:
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.08 pct (Updates to close)