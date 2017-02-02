Nikkei edges up in choppy trade as markets await for U.S. data
* Markets attention shifting to U.S. monetary policy - analysts
Feb 2 Ralph Lauren Corp
* Ralph Lauren - according to agreement with outgoing CEO Larsson, he will provide transition services to company
* Ralph Lauren - pursuant to employment separation agreement with Larsson, Larsson to receive $10 million, paid in form of salary continuation over 2 years
* Ralph Lauren - Larsson has also agreed to a release of claims against company - sec filing
* Ralph Lauren - Larsson agreement further provides that Larsson will receive his bonus under co's executive officer annual incentive plan for 2017 fiscal year
* Says Larsson will also vest in all time-based equity awards as of date of termination
* Ralph Lauren - agreement requires Larsson to comply with confidentiality, non-competition, non-disparagement and non-solicitation restrictive covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market