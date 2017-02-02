GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks drift down from 2-year highs, pound nurses losses
* Little response to N.Korea missile launch, record high for KOSPI
Feb 2 Nitta Gelatin India Ltd
* Says scaling down production of Ossein at Koratty unit
* Says financial impact of scaling down production as yet unclear Source text: (bit.ly/2jGCcz1) Further company coverage:
* Little response to N.Korea missile launch, record high for KOSPI
** Power equipment maker CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd falls as much as 14.2 pct to 80.10 rupees, in its biggest intraday pct loss in nearly seven months